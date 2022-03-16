2 hurt when car flies off 105 Freeway in Norwalk

A man and a woman are expected to be OK after their vehicle flew off the 105 Freeway in Norwalk and landed into the backyard of an apparent vacant home, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Borson Street, located near Studebaker Road.

SUGGESTED: Exclusive video shows LASD shootout in Norwalk where an innocent man was killed

The car flipped over a wall on the eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway and landed upside down in the yard of a home.

Firefighters pulled a man who was trapped in the wreckage, and he was taken to a hospital. A woman in the vehicle was able to get out on her own, officials said. They are both expected to survive their injuries sustained in the crash.

SUGGESTED: Possibly armed carjacking suspect taken into custody in Norwalk

No further information was released by officials.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



