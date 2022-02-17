Deputies searching for possibly armed carjacking suspect in Norwalk, several homes evacuated

A search is underway for a possibly armed suspect in Norwalk.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 12100 block of Foster Road. LASD's surveillance team spotted a carjacking suspect and tried to approach him.

As LASD approached the suspect, the suspect pulled out a gun, prompting one of the deputies on scene to open fire.

The suspect was shot in the foot but still managed to run from the deputies.

Deputies set up a perimeter looking for the suspect. During the search, five homes were asked to evacuate.

None of the deputies were hurt in the incident, LASD said.

