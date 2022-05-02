14-year-old accidentally shot in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - A 14-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the torso Monday in Oxnard, according to police.
The Oxnard Police Department reported to St. John's Hospital around 9:50 a.m. Monday, after receiving reports that a child had been shot. After conducting an investigation, officers determined that the girl was shot in her Rubio Circle home.
According to police, one of the girl's family members had a handgun, and was showing it to the teen when it fired. That family then brought the girl to the hospital.
The girl was later transported to another local hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Oxnard Police are still investigating the shooting.