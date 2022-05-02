Bystander shot and killed at Anaheim's Cinco de Mayo fair

An investigation is underway after an innocent bystander was shot and killed at the annual Cinco de Mayo fair in Anaheim Sunday night.

According to police, a fight among kids broke out at the fair on the north side of La Palma Park just after 10 p.m. Sunday. During that fight, a gun was drawn and shots were fired, police said. Authorities did not say the reason why the fight broke out.

The victim - who was not involved in the fight - was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

A 17-year-old boy from Anaheim has been arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, according to police. A group of kids was also detained, and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Advertisement

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has any information is urged to call 714-321-3669.