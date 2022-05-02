Expand / Collapse search

Bystander shot and killed at Anaheim's Cinco de Mayo fair

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an innocent bystander was shot and killed at the annual Cinco de Mayo fair in Anaheim Sunday night.

According to police, a fight among kids broke out at the fair on the north side of La Palma Park just after 10 p.m. Sunday. During that fight, a gun was drawn and shots were fired, police said. Authorities did not say the reason why the fight broke out. 

The victim - who was not involved in the fight - was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries, police said. His identity has not yet been released. 

A 17-year-old boy from Anaheim has been arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, according to police. A group of kids was also detained, and a handgun was recovered at the scene. 

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has any information is urged to call 714-321-3669. 