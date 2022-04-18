Vigil held for teen killed in Long Beach cell phone deal gone awry

Those who knew the 15-year-old boy killed while meeting up with someone to buy a cell phone say he got along with everyone.

Joshua Simmons was shot and killed Friday night in Long Beach at a basketball court near a public housing complex in the 1000 block of East Via Wanda, between Orange and Atlantic avenues.

Family and friends held a vigil on Easter Sunday for the slain Lakewood High School sophomore.

"He was cool with everybody," said classmate Shantyana Colo. "He wasn’t in gangs… he was cool with everybody because he was so chill."

Simmons' parents were too distraught to attend the event according to a family representative but were appreciative of the support they’ve received the last two days.

"All of us are still devastated," said Simmons’ uncle Vannarith Im. "Every time it comes up it just starts tears."

Simmons was the second youngest in a blended family of 12 and was to turn 16 later this month.

Police announced over the weekend the suspect turned themselves in to police over the weekend and explained their involvement in the meetup turned deadly.

"Not only did you hurt his family, you hurt everyone who knew him," said Shantyana Cole on the suspect. "Like the whole community… you took his life over a phone."

