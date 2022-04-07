Teen killed, another teen wounded in San Bernardino drive-by shooting

One teen was killed and another teen was wounded in a drive-by shooting in San Bernardino Wednesday night, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. in an area near the intersection of East Ralston and North Lugo avenues. Arriving San Bernardino County deputies found two young victims, ages 16 and 17, suffering from gunshot wounds. The teens were taken to a hospital, where one of the victims died.

The second shooting victim sustained injuries that are considered non-life-threatening. However, investigators say the surviving victim is not being cooperative or providing information with the investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released by authorities.

A motive or description of a suspect is not available.

The shooting is under investigation.

