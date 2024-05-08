Amber Alert issued after California father allegedly abducts 1-year-old son

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a toddler last seen in West Covina.

Authorities said 1-year-old Weston Landrum was last seen on North Grand Avenue on Tuesday, May 7 around 9 p.m. Weston is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 20 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing camouflage pants and a gray shirt with a picture of a bunny. A photo of the toddler was not available.

West Covina PD confirmed the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Wesley Williams, is the child’s father.

Investigators also confirmed the suspect and the child’s mother were getting gas when they began arguing. There was a physical altercation, and she was left injured. She contacted the authorities after he took off with their child.

The mother also told investigators Williams threatened to harm his son.

Williams is described as 6 feet and 1 inch tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt, blue jeans, and gray/blue shorts, He had a wing tattoo on the front of his neck.

Williams’ vehicle was described as a white Toyota Tacoma with the California license plate number 75001B3.

If seen, please call 911 immediately.