Nonprofit CEO allegedly embezzles thousands for wedding fund, crypto

The former CEO of two nonprofit organizations in San Bernardino County was arrested on charges that she embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from those organizations to pay for a wedding and to invest in cryptocurrency.

Donise Warren is facing 30 counts related to embezzlement, each of which carries up to 10 years in federal prison.

Warren was the president, CEO and executive director of Citadel Community Development Corporation and the Citadel Community Care Facility at different times between March 2016 and October 2023. The nonprofits' mission statements addressed issues like affordable housing, education for at-risk people, and more.

According to a federal indictment, Warren is accused of embezzling money her nonprofits received from three separate federal grants to the tune of $228,500. Federal prosecutors claim that Warren then took that money to pay for things like wedding or travel expenses, and even in one case, a $25,000 credit card payment for her spouse.

In another instance, Warren is accused of using more than $125,000 in embezzled funds into her Coinbase account to buy cryptocurrency.

Warren was arraigned Tuesday in a Riverside courtroom, where she pleaded not guilty. She was released on $75,000. Her trial is scheduled for July 1.