1 killed in Irvine freeway crash

A person was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the location at 5:35 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority, which said it was not immediately known if anyone was taken to a hospital.

No information was immediately available about the fatality.

The Irvine Police Department reported at 8:30 a.m. that the northbound freeway was closed at Sand Canyon Avenue due to a CHP investigation.