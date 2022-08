A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed the eastbound and westbound Metrolink train activity for an unknown duration.