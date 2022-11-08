California Propositions Election Results

California voters were asked to consider seven ballot propositions in November, which is the fewest amount of ballot measures the state has had in more than a century. They range from a woman's right to have an abortion to gambling and education to healthcare.

Proposition 1 centers around whether to preserve reproductive health care as a constitutional right in California. If passed, the measure would explicitly prohibit interference with an individual's choice on reproductive health and guarantee the right to abortion and contraception within the state.

Proposition 26 will allow in-person roulette, dice games and sports betting on California's tribal lands. If passed, federally recognized Indian tribes would be able to run these on-site gambling activities.

In addition to running these on-site gambling events and activities, under Prop. 26, sports betting would be allowed at certain licensed horseracing tracks in four California counties for those 21 and older – and would impose a 10% tag on sports-wagering profits from these tracks. Prop. 26, if passed, would outlaw marketing of sports betting to people 21 and under. If passed, tribes would be required to support state sports betting regulatory costs at casinos.

Proposition 27 will allow online and mobile sports betting outside California's tribal lands. If passed, Californians 21 and older will be able to make sports bets online and/or on mobile apps.

Proposition 28 provides additional funding for arts and music education in all K-12 public and charter schools by annually allocating from the state’s General Fund an amount equal to 1% of required state and local funding for public schools.

Proposition 29 requires a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant, with six months of relevant experience, to be on-site during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics. It also requires clinics to disclose to patients all physicians with clinic ownership interests of 5% of more, requires clinics to report dialysis-related infection data to the state and prohibits clinics from closing or reducing services without state approval and prohibits clinics from refusing to treat patients based on the source of payment.

The ride-share company Lyft is funding the ballot measure campaign for Proposition 30 in a battle against Governor Gavin Newsom over who should pay for the transition to electric vehicles. State regulators ordered companies like Lyft to make sure nearly all of their rides are in electric vehicles by 2030. Newsom says that Prop. 30 is Lyft’s attempt to make taxpayers pay for that.

California's Proposition 31 would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products. If passed, in-person stores and vending machines would be prohibited from selling flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers. Prop 31 does not ban hookah tobacco sold and used at the store, certain cigars, or loose-leaf tobacco. Stores and vending machine owners would be fined a $250 penalty for each violation of the above requirements.

