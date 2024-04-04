California rain returns: Here's what to expect

Heads up Southern California, another storm is heading to the area Thursday.

"Widespread precipitation is expected from the coast to the mountains for late Thursday night into Friday evening with the snow level lowering to 3,000 to 3,500 feet," said the National Weather Service.

The storm is expected to bring a cold front, low-elevation snow, showers and even a possibility of thunderstorms by Friday afternoon.

Gusty winds will strengthen on Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday night, forecasters said. The strongest gusts are expected near the desert slopes of the mountains and near the coast.

Some light precipitation could develop as early as Thursday afternoon, but much of the rain is expected late Thursday night through Friday afternoon, according to the NWS.

In addition to the slight chance for thunderstorms Friday, there could be small hail from some of those thunderstorms, forecasters said.

Rainfall is expected to range from around one-quarter inch near the coast to around an inch in the mountains. The deserts are expected to get less than one-quarter inch of rain.

Snowfall in the mountains through Friday evening of 1 to 3 inches is possible in areas as low as 3,000 feet; 3 to 6 inches from 4,500 to 5,500 feet, and 6 to 12 inches from 5,500 to 6,500 feet, according to forecasters.

Temperatures on Friday will stay mostly in the 40s to 50s for coastal areas, valleys and desert, and mid-20s to 30s for the mountains.

The weekend is expected to be drier and a little warmer, but a low-pressure system could bring some showers Sunday night, said the NWS.

City News Service contributed to this report.