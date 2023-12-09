Red flag warning issued over LA County, in effect through Sunday afternoon

A red flag warning was issued over Los Angeles and Ventura Counties Saturday morning, with a particular risk focused on Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was issued due to moderate to strong northeast winds combined with low humidity, which experts worry will elevate the risk for extreme fire behavior if a new fire starts.

Officials expect winds between 20 to 35 miles per hour, with isolated gusts between 60 and 70 miles per hour.

The red flag warning will remain in effect until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, according to officials.

Officials urge Angelenos to use extreme caution with anything that could spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland areas should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire does break out, authorities said.

For more information, visit readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org.