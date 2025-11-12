Cely Romero: Long Beach mom of 5 found dead in Mexico

article

A Long Beach mother was found dead in a car in Mexico.

What we know:

The Long Beach Police Department told FOX 11 it is investigating the death of Aracely "Chely" Romero Acevedo. Police in the United States believe she may have been killed on November 8 and the suspect later took off to Mexico.

LBPD said it is working with authorities in Mexico surrounding the Long Beach mother's death.

A GoFundMe page has since been launched for the grieving family. Those looking to help can click here.

Romero leaves behind five children, the GoFundMe page said.

What we don't know:

The aforementined online fundraiser page accuses the father of Romero's children of killing her. As of November 12, neither authorities from the United States and Mexico issued confirmations on who may have killed the Long Beach mother.