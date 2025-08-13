Fugitive wanted in 2008 ambush killing of LASD deputy captured in Mexico

The Brief Roberto Salazar, the final defendant in the 2008 murder of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, has been returned to the U.S. Salazar was among more than two dozen fugitives extradited from Mexico as part of a deal with the U.S. government. Five other people have already been convicted in connection with the killing of Deputy Juan Abel Escalante.



The final defendant in the 2008 murder of an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been returned to the United States from Mexico.

Roberto Salazar, 38, is the last of six people charged in the killing of Deputy Juan Abel Escalante, who was gunned down in Los Angeles.

The backstory:

On August 2, 2008, Deputy Juan Abel Escalante, a 27-year-old father of three, was shot and killed while leaving his parents' home in the Cypress Park neighborhood on his way to work.

Escalante, a former U.S. Army reservist, had been a sheriff's deputy for 2 1/2 years.

Investigators initially suspected his death was related to his work at the Men's Central Jail, but authorities later determined that the defendants mistook him for a rival gang member.

According to sheriff's officials, Escalante identified himself as a deputy before he was shot.

Timeline:

August 2, 2008: Deputy Juan Abel Escalante is shot and killed.

September 2010: Arnoldo Pineda pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

April 2012: Guillermo Hernandez pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

October 2012: Carlos Javier "Stoney" Velasquez, the gunman, pleads guilty to first-degree murder and is sentenced to life in prison without parole.

March 2013: Co-defendant Jose Renteria is convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

2015: Armando Albarran pleads guilty to first-degree murder and is sentenced to 25 years to life.

Wednesday, August 13, 2025: Roberto Salazar, the final defendant, is returned to the U.S. and booked into jail.

What we know:

Salazar was among more than two dozen fugitives returned from Mexico to the U.S.

He was booked Wednesday morning and is being held without bail.

A tentative court hearing is set for Thursday.

The five other individuals charged in the case have already been convicted and sentenced.