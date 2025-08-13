Mexico travel advisory raised to Level 2 amid safety concerns

The U.S. State Department has updated its travel advisory for Mexico, urging Americans to exercise increased caution when visiting the country.

The advisory has been raised to Level 2 due to concerns about terrorism, crime, and kidnapping.

Level 2 advisory includes popular destinations

What we know:

This update affects several popular travel destinations, including Baja California Sur, where Cabo San Lucas is located, as well as Mexico City, Nayarit, Oaxaca, and Cancún, which is in the state of Quintana Roo.

Playa Delfines beach (Dolphin Beach) at the Hotel Zone of Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

The advisory recommends that Americans comply with instructions at checkpoints, avoid traveling after dark or alone, and refrain from pushing back or ignoring directions.

Dig deeper:

The Mexican states of Campeche and Yucatán remain at Level 1, where travelers are advised to exercise normal precautions.

Conversely, some regions of Mexico are currently at Level 3, advising Americans to reconsider travel, and Level 4, where travel is not recommended.

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Baja California

Chihuahua

Coahuila

Guanajuato

Jalisco

Morelos

Sonora

Level 4: Do Not Travel

Colima

Guerrero

Michoacan

Sinaloa

Tamaulipas

Zacatecas

The travel advisory update coincides with Mexico's decision to hand over more than 26 top cartel leaders to the U.S. in a deal with the Trump administration.

