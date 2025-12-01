Baja California confirms tourist tax for 2026

article

The Brief The Baja California Sur government has confirmed that the mandatory "Embrace It" tourist fee will remain in effect for all of 2026. The fee applies to all international travelers over the age of 12 entering the state (including Los Cabos and La Paz) and must be paid online before or upon arrival. Funds collected from the tax are designated for environmental protection, tourism infrastructure, and social and cultural projects across the region.



What we know:

The tourist fee, which is backed by government agencies and the private sector, ensures that every international visitor fulfills their legal obligation to pay the tax.

The fee applies to travelers over the age of 12 who enter through land border crossings or through the airports of Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, and Loreto in the Mexican state.

Payment is mandatory and is done so online before the trip or upon arrival at the destination.

Once payment is completed, the system generates an electronic certificate with a unique QR code, which can be requested randomly at airports or ports of entry to confirm compliance.

The funds collected are used for environmental protection, the improvement of tourism infrastructure, and social and cultural projects that sustain the destination for future generations.

"Embrace It" operates under the "One Voice" program, a collaborative framework that brings together state government, the private sector, and the tourism industry.

By the numbers:

According to figures from the Pacific Airport Group administration, from January to August 2025, Baja California Sur welcomed more than 3,858,600 foreign tourists.

This represents an increase of 0.93% compared to the same period in 2024.

Big picture view:

Baja California Sur is part of an international trend in which travelers play a more direct role in preserving the destinations they visit.

The collection process is managed by Tourist Tax México, which is responsible for the digital payment system.

What they're saying:

Hugo Chapoy Córdova, director of revenue, Tourist Tax México, stated: "For foreign travelers, clarity of requirements always makes a difference. Our commitment is to maintain a secure, simple and accessible digital process for those who choose Baja California Sur."

What you can do:

For more information, visit embraceit.bcs.gob.mx/.