LA County family ordered to pay $70K ransom for relative 'kidnapped' in Mexico

What we know:

Mario Alex Medina, 55, and his sister María Alejandra Medina, 52, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit hostage-taking and conspiracy to demand a ransom payment, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California. The jury also found Mario guilty of one count of making a foreign communication with intent to extort.

Mario received 25 years in prison and was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution. María was sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to pay the same amount in restitution.

Timeline:

Nov. 5, 2022

According to court documents, Mario, also known as "Shyboy," directed and helped accomplices break into the house of a neighbor in Rosarito, Mexico identified as "RV." The victim was kidnapped at gunpoint, pistol whipped, and a gun was fired near his head.

After the ransom was paid, the victim was left tied up in a trench, where he was later rescued by Mexican law enforcement, officials said. / US Attorney's Office Los Angeles

The following day, one of the alleged co-conspirators called the RV's family in Los Angeles County via WhatsApp demanding a ransom of $70,000 for his release. A video of the victim being beaten was also sent, officials said.

The victim's family in Los Angeles County also received a video of the victim being beaten. / US Attorney's Office Los Angeles

Nov. 10, 2022

An accomplice called RV's family and threatened to kill him if his family did not pay $30,000. Later that day, Mario — posing as an intermediary — told the victim's family to meet a McDonald's in San Ysidro to make the ransom payment.

Nov. 11, 2022

María, along with Mario's son, José Salud Medina, met the victim's family at McDonald's, collected the $30,000 ransom, and took it back to Mexico.

The hostage-takers then left RV tied up in a trench, where he was later rescued by Mexican law enforcement, officials said.

Oct. 2024

Mario and María were found guilty after a four-day trial.

Sept. 15, 2025

Mario is sentenced to 25 years and María to eight years in prison.

Dig deeper:

Mario's son, José Salud Medina, is in Mexican custody on unrelated charges.

He is expected to be tried separately for his alleged role in the kidnapping and extortion plot. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit hostage-taking, conspiracy to demand a ransom payment, and making a foreign communication with intent to extort.