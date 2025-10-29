LA to Mexico flights among 13 US airline routes terminated by Trump administration
LOS ANGELES - Thirteen routes connecting Mexico to the U.S. have been cut as part of a crackdown over what the Trump administration described as violations of an air transport agreement.
What we know:
On Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the cancellations of passenger and cargo flights between the U.S. and Mexico’s Felipe Ángeles International Airport, eliminating existing and planned routes operated by Mexican airlines Aeroméxico, Volaris and Viva Aerobus.
Viva Aerobus will be the most affected, with routes canceled from Felipe Ángeles International Airport to several major destinations including:
- Austin and Dallas (Texas)
- Denver (Colorado)
- New York City (New York)
- Chicago (Illinois)
- Los Angeles (California)
- Miami and Orlando (Florida)
In addition to these cancellations, the DOT has proposed barring Mexican passenger airlines from carrying air cargo between Mexican and U.S. airports.
Duffy’s order also freezes any expansion of Mexican airlines’ routes between Benito Juárez International Airport and the U.S.
The backstory:
The move comes after Duffy accused Mexico of illegally canceling and freezing U.S. carrier flights for three years without consequences. He added that Mexico’s airlines were still adding new routes and services from Mexico to the U.S.
"Until Mexico stops the games and honors its commitments, we will continue to hold them accountable. No country should be able to take advantage of our carriers, our market, and our flyers without repercussions," Duffy said in a news release.
According to the transportation department, Mexico has not been compliant with the deal since 2022.
The aviation order is part of the Trump administration's broader effort to tighten enforcement of international agreements. Similarly, European states are currently being monitored for comparable breaches related to airport noise and operational restrictions.
What they're saying:
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that she disagreed with the decision to revoke approval of the routes, Reuters reported. She plans to request a meeting between Mexico’s foreign minister and the U.S. Secretary of State to discuss the basis for what she called "unilateral actions.
What you can do:
American travelers affected by the new order are urged to contact their airlines for rebooking.
