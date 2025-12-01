El Chapo's son Joaquin Guzman Lopez pleads guilty to drug trafficking in US

article

The Brief Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of "El Chapo" and leader of the "Chapitos" cartel faction, pleaded guilty to U.S. drug trafficking charges on Monday. He admitted to helping oversee the production and smuggling of massive quantities of drugs, including fentanyl, into the United States. His brother, Ovidio Guzmán López, was the first of "El Chapo's" sons to enter a plea deal on drug charges in July, marking a significant step for U.S. authorities.



Joaquín Guzmán López, one of the sons of drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán and an alleged leader of the Sinaloa cartel's "Chapitos" faction, pleaded guilty to U.S. drug trafficking charges on Monday.

What we know:

Joaquín Guzmán López pleaded guilty to two counts: drug trafficking and continuing criminal enterprise.

As part of the plea deal, he admitted to helping oversee the production and smuggling of large quantities of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl into the U.S.

The plea deal, which follows a similar agreement by his brother Ovidio Guzmán López in July, acknowledges his role in the large-scale smuggling of drugs.

Federal authorities in 2023 described the cartel's operation as a massive effort to send "staggering" quantities of fentanyl into the U.S., "fueling a crisis" that has contributed to tens of thousands of overdose deaths annually.

He and another longtime Sinaloa leader, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, were arrested in July 2024 in Texas after they landed in the U.S. on a private plane.

The backstory:

Joaquín Guzmán López and his brother, Ovidio Guzmán López, are known locally in Mexico as the "Chapitos," or "little Chapos."

They are accused of running a faction of the Sinaloa cartel and allegedly assumed their father’s former role as leaders of the organization.

Their father, Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, smuggled "mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States over 25 years."

Big picture view:

Legal experts called Ovidio Guzmán López's plea deal a "significant step" for the U.S. government in their investigation and prosecution of Sinaloa cartel leaders.

The plea deals by the two brothers follow the 2019 conviction of their father, who is currently serving a life sentence.

The admissions by the sons confirm their involvement in smuggling fentanyl and other drugs into the U.S.