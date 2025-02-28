Matthew Stafford returning to LA Rams

The Brief Quarterback Matthew Stafford is returning to the LA Rams next season. The confirmation comes after he was pursued by the Giants and Raiders. The Rams still plan to trade Cooper Kupp.



After weeks of speculation, the Los Angeles Rams confirmed on Friday that Matthew Stafford will return next season.

The confirmation comes after reports that the Giants and Raiders pushed for the 37-year-old quarterback.

The 2025 season marks his fifth in Los Angeles.

What we know:

ESPN reported that the Rams and Stafford restructured his contract.

He adjusted his contract during the 2024 offseason, and it carried a salary cap hit of over $49 million.

"The coolest thing you can say about Matthew is he shines the brightest on the biggest stages," Rams head coach Sean McVay said during the team’s end of season news conference.

The Rams finished the 2024-25 NFL season 10-7 and atop the NFC West.

Stafford led the Rams to a Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 13, and were then eliminated in the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

What's next:

The Rams are now tasked with building around Stafford, since the team has announced one of their favorite targets, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, will be traded this offseason.