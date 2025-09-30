Expand / Collapse search

SoFi Stadium hawks used to deter other birds stolen, police say

Published  September 30, 2025 8:39am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A UTV with two valuable Harris's hawks was stolen from the Sofi Stadium area in Inglewood on Sunday afternoon.
    • The birds are used by a falconer to deter other birds from the stadium during games.
    • The Inglewood Police Department is investigating the theft and is asking the public to contact them with any information.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a UTV cart carrying two trained Harris's hawks that was stolen from SoFi Stadium.

What we know:

According to the Inglewood Police Department, the theft happened in the lake area of the stadium on Sept. 28 around 2:22 p.m.

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, apparently got into the maroon Kawasaki Mule and drove off the property. The key was left in the ignition.

Image 1 of 4

Photo courtesy Inglewood Police Department

Affixed to the bed of the UTV were two Harris's hawks in green containers. The hawks are used by a falconer to deter other birds during the games, police said. 

The UTV was last seen in the Century Village shopping area. 

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified. 

What's next:

 Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to contact the IPD watch commander at 310-412-5206.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Inglewood Police Department.

