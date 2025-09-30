SoFi Stadium hawks used to deter other birds stolen, police say

The Brief A UTV with two valuable Harris's hawks was stolen from the Sofi Stadium area in Inglewood on Sunday afternoon. The birds are used by a falconer to deter other birds from the stadium during games. The Inglewood Police Department is investigating the theft and is asking the public to contact them with any information.



Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a UTV cart carrying two trained Harris's hawks that was stolen from SoFi Stadium.

What we know:

According to the Inglewood Police Department, the theft happened in the lake area of the stadium on Sept. 28 around 2:22 p.m.

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, apparently got into the maroon Kawasaki Mule and drove off the property. The key was left in the ignition.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy Inglewood Police Department

Affixed to the bed of the UTV were two Harris's hawks in green containers. The hawks are used by a falconer to deter other birds during the games, police said.

The UTV was last seen in the Century Village shopping area.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified.

What's next:

Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to contact the IPD watch commander at 310-412-5206.