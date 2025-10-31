Pasadena sues UCLA to block football move from Rose Bowl to SoFi Stadium

The Brief Pasadena has sued UCLA to legally enforce the university's lease agreement to keep playing home football games at the Rose Bowl Stadium. The city claims the current lease is unambiguous and legally binds UCLA to the Rose Bowl until its expiration date in 2044. UCLA confirmed it is evaluating its long-term arrangement for football games but stated that no final decision on a move to SoFi Stadium has been made.



The city of Pasadena announced Thursday it has filed a lawsuit against UCLA to enforce the university's lease agreement to play home football games at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

What we know:

On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, the city of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Operating Company filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The action was taken to enforce a standing lease agreement between the Rose Bowl Stadium and UCLA.

According to the city, the agreement is unambiguous and explicitly states there is no option for UCLA to terminate the lease prior to its expiration in 2044.

A UCLA representative had previously notified the city and Rose Bowl of the university's intent to take steps that would breach the agreement, which was originally signed in 2010 and amended in 2014.

The lawsuit specifically alleges that UCLA has expressed an intent to "abandon the Rose Bowl Stadium and relocate its home football games to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood."

What they're saying:

The city of Pasadena issued a statement on Thursday regarding the filing.

"On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, the city of Pasadena took the unfortunate but necessary step of filing a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court to enforce a lease agreement between the Rose Bowl Stadium and UCLA."

"That lease agreement is unambiguous, explicitly stating there is no option for UCLA to terminate the lease prior to its expiration in 2044."

The lawsuit itself described the university's alleged actions in strong terms, calling it a "clear break of the contract that governs the parties' relationship, but it is also a profound betrayal of trust, of tradition, and of the very community that helped build UCLA football."

Mary Osako, UCLA vice chancellor for strategic communications, acknowledged the ongoing evaluation but stated no final decision has been reached.

"While we continue to evaluate the long-term arrangement for UCLA football home games, no decision has been made."

The backstory:

UCLA has been a partner of the city and the Rose Bowl venue for more than 40 years.

The city stated that it and the venue have exceeded contractual obligations over this time, including the provision of "significant time, effort, and financial resources" and "ongoing major renovation work", all in partnership with the university.

What's next:

The city expects UCLA to honor the terms of the agreement.

According to the city statement, the City Council will do everything in its power to protect and defend the city’s contractual rights on behalf of the public interest, the city's residents, and the entire region.

The matter now rests with the Los Angeles Superior Court where the lawsuit was filed on Wednesday.