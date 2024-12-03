Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce Grand National Tour with 2 stops in LA

Following a chart-topping and record-breaking year, Kendrick Lamar announced the Grand National Tour, with SZA as the second headliner.

The tour announcement comes a week and a half after Lamar dropped his surprise album "GNX," and a few months before his highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance in 2025.

SZA and Lamar collaborated for "All the Stars" on Marvel’s "Black Panther" soundtrack. SZA is also featured on the songs "Gloria" and "Luther" on Lamar’s latest album.

SZA and Lamar have toured together in the past for Top Dawg Entertainment’s (TDE) Championship Tour.

See the Grand National Tour dates below:

April 19: Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23: Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

April 26: Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

April 29: Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3: Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

May 5: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 8: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 9: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 12: Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 17: Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

May 21: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 23: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 27: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

May 29: San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

May 31: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

June 4: St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

June 6: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 10: Detroit, MI - Ford Field

June 12: Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre

June 16: Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

June 18: Washington, D.C. - Northwest Stadium

Pre-sale tickets will become available for Cash App card users on Dec 4., and then tickets will become available for all on Friday, Dec. 6.

Click here for more information on tickets.