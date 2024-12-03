Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce Grand National Tour with 2 stops in LA
LOS ANGELES - Following a chart-topping and record-breaking year, Kendrick Lamar announced the Grand National Tour, with SZA as the second headliner.
The tour announcement comes a week and a half after Lamar dropped his surprise album "GNX," and a few months before his highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance in 2025.
SZA and Lamar collaborated for "All the Stars" on Marvel’s "Black Panther" soundtrack. SZA is also featured on the songs "Gloria" and "Luther" on Lamar’s latest album.
SZA and Lamar have toured together in the past for Top Dawg Entertainment’s (TDE) Championship Tour.
See the Grand National Tour dates below:
- April 19: Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
- April 23: Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
- April 26: Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
- April 29: Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
- May 3: Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
- May 5: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
- May 8: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- May 9: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- May 12: Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
- May 17: Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
- May 21: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
- May 23: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
- May 27: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- May 29: San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
- May 31: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
- June 4: St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
- June 6: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
- June 10: Detroit, MI - Ford Field
- June 12: Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre
- June 16: Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
- June 18: Washington, D.C. - Northwest Stadium
Pre-sale tickets will become available for Cash App card users on Dec 4., and then tickets will become available for all on Friday, Dec. 6.