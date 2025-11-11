Pasadena, Rose Bowl file restraining order as clock ticks on UCLA football lease fight

The Brief Pasadena and the Rose Bowl have escalated their legal fight with UCLA, filing for a temporary restraining order to prevent the university from moving its home football games. The suit aims to enforce a lease agreement that the city claims locks UCLA into playing football at the Rose Bowl until 2044, despite UCLA exploring a potential move to SoFi Stadium. A key decision on the request for a restraining order could be determined as early as Wednesday morning, though UCLA states no final decision on moving games has been made.



The city of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Operating Company have escalated their legal dispute with UCLA, filing court papers to obtain a temporary restraining order to prevent the university from moving its home football games.

The legal action

What we know:

The restraining order is intended to prohibit UCLA from playing any home football games at any other venue in Los Angeles or Orange counties while the underlying lawsuit is pending. It also bars the university from trying to terminate its Rose Bowl lease during the litigation.

The city and the Rose Bowl Operating Company sued the university in late October to enforce the terms of a lease agreement that they claim requires UCLA to play football at the venue until 2044.

According to the lawsuit, UCLA has expressed its intent "to abandon the Rose Bowl Stadium and relocate its home football games to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Contrasting viewpoints

What they're saying:

The city of Pasadena stated that a UCLA representative "has notified the city and Rose Bowl of UCLA's intent to take steps that will breach the agreement, an agreement that was signed back in 2010 and amended in 2014."

The city council statement affirmed, "The city expects UCLA will honor the terms of the agreement, and the city council will do everything in its power to protect and defend the city’s contractual rights on behalf of the public interest, the city's residents, and all in our region."

The city also noted the long partnership, stating UCLA has been a partner for more than 40 years, and that the city and venue have exceeded contractual obligations, including "significant time, effort, and financial resources" as well as "ongoing major renovation work."

The lawsuit itself described the alleged breach as "not only a clear break of the contract that governs the parties' relationship, but it is also a profound betrayal of trust, of tradition, and of the very community that helped build UCLA football."

Mary Osako, UCLA vice chancellor for strategic communications, issued a statement last month, clarifying that the university has not made a final decision.

"While we continue to evaluate the long-term arrangement for UCLA football home games, no decision has been made," Osako said.

What's next:

A hearing on the request for the temporary restraining order could be held as early as Wednesday morning before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner.