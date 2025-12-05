FIFA World Cup 2026: Planning hits overdrive in LA

Friday marked a big day for soccer fans across the globe!

What we know:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw happened on the world stage in Washington, D.C. Friday morning.

The draw revealed how the 12 groups are matched up and gave fans a look at each team’s path through the tournament.

For the big event, Los Angeles is preparing to host eight matches.

To catch one of these matches here's what you need to know.

The Random Selection Draw is set to begin soon after the final draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Soccer fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches once the matchups have been revealed.

Closer to the World Cup tournament, fans will be able to buy the remaining tickets on a first come, first served basis.

Local perspective:



Snoop Dogg is the official community chairman and official community ambassadors include Cobi Jones, Eva Longoria, and Magic Johnson.