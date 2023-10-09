Woman wounded in shooting on Sixth Street Bridge

A woman was wounded Monday morning in a drive-by shooting on the Sixth Street Bridge in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. on the bridge on Sixth Street at Whittier Boulevard, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The woman was walking on the bridge when shots were fired from a passing vehicle, Orris said.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where her vital signs were stable, he said.

The shooting was believed gang-related, Orris said.