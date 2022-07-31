6th Street Bridge increased traffic enforcement underway

Heightened traffic and pedestrian enforcement is underway on the 6th Street Bridge Sunday after several days of illegal activity.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Central Bureau announced it would conduct traffic enforcement "to ensure safe passage and movement along the bridge itself."

Traffic and pedestrian enforcement is in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

"The mission of the operation is to deter criminal activity, arrest law violators, and conduct criminal investigations along the bridge," officials said in a statement."In order to maintain crowd safety, perimeter control, and safe movement of participants, the bridge will be subject to closing and expeditiously reopening."

The bridge had been closed for three consecutive nights starting July 22 due to the increase in illegal activity.

The construction of the bridge took six years and cost nearly $600 million. Ahead of its grand reopening, LA city Councilmember Kevin de León said the bridge would "rival the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Park as iconic images of our city."