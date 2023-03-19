Man who fell from 6th Street Bridge into LA River rescued

Crews on Sunday rescued a man who they say fell from the 6th Street Bridge into the Los Angeles River.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the man was swept by the river over three-quarters of a mile southbound, passing under the 10 Freeway but somehow managing to escape the water flow before getting to the Olympic Bridge.

The man was able to make it to the water bank and wait for crews to reach him. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

No other information was immediately available.