Another man gets a haircut on the Sixth Street Bridge as LAPD plans to step up enforcement

The Sixth Street Bridge has seen its fair share of trouble since its reopening, and on Friday, another man got a haircut in the middle of the bridge.

It's at least the second time a barber has illegally set up shop in the middle of the bridge. Cars slowed down Friday to try to capture a photo.

The man who got his haircut is Kodi Wyoming and he said he does not see the harm in the stunt. He is hoping the stunt will go viral.

"Personally, I didn't really think it was a distraction. If I look that good that people get distracted in the middle of the road then what can I say? Next time I will not get a haircut on this beautiful bridge though. I'll find a different place like a park or something," he said.

However, a lot of bystanders were not amused by the stunt.

"It's crazy and because of this nonsense the bridge gets shut down and we don't get to enjoy and see this beautiful bridge," said Mike, a resident who grew up in the area.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday that officers will conduct a traffic enforcement operation on the Sixth Street Bridge in the wake of a recent spate of illegal activity.

The operation will be conducted on the bridge Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and is intended "to ensure safe passage and movement along the bridge itself," according to police.

Councilmember Kevin de León (CD14) introduced a motion calling on the City to take swift action to protect LA’s newest monument and keep it safe for the public to enjoy. Specifically, the motion directs several departments to report back on the resources necessary to improve safety and deter illegal activities along the Sixth Street Bridge.

Among those directives include the following:

1. The Bureau of Engineering to report on the resources and timeline to install cameras, fencing, signage, and traffic control mitigations to increase public safety.

2. LAPD and the Department of Transportation to report on the resources required to keep traffic on the bridge safely flowing.

3. Recreation & Parks and LAPD along with the Bureau of Sanitation to report back on a long-term plan for security, staffing, and maintenance for the new Sixth Street Viaduct PARC, which will include both the parks and arts plaza to be built on the Boyle Heights and Arts Districts sides).

4. Chief Administrative Officer to report back on the resources needed to close the bridge periodically to vehicular traffic for pedestrian and bicycle access only.

5. The City Attorney’s Office to prepare an ordinance that prohibits climbing over the bridge fencing, getting on the arches, defacing the bridge, street takeovers, drag racing and dangerous driving or stopping on the bridge or inhibiting traffic.

LAPD has given out more than 57 citations and impounded six vehicles over the past week, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.