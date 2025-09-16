Vandalism leaves LA's Sixth Street Bridge in the dark ahead of World Cup, Olympics

The Brief Los Angeles's Sixth Street Bridge has gone dark due to repeated copper wiring thefts. The widespread theft and graffiti have left the bridge unlit, frustrating residents who feel unsafe and see it as a waste of taxpayer money. Residents and city officials are seeking a long-term solution to the vandalism, especially with major events like the World Cup and Olympics approaching.



The Sixth Street Bridge in Los Angeles, once a celebrated new landmark, has gone dark due to repeated thefts of its copper wiring.

The issue, which also includes rampant graffiti, has left residents frustrated and concerned about safety.

What we know:

According to Los Angeles Police Department commander Lillian Carranza, thieves are repeatedly stealing the copper wiring from electrical boxes, which are now left open with covers lying on the ground.

RELATED COVERAGE: 6th Street Bridge street takeover ends with 30 vehicles impounded

Although patrol has been increased due to the criminal activity and graffiti removal was requested, the lights are still out and graffiti remains.

What they're saying:

Residents expressed their frustration and concern over the state of the bridge.

One resident described the situation as "horrific" and "horrible," calling it a "waste of our tax money."

Another said, "the bridge is really nice, but it used to be better when they had the lights."

RELATED COVERAGE: Boyle Heights faces safety concerns as copper-wire theft soars

Another person added, "I'm afraid walking by myself with a dog."

Carranza posted on social media, "Our Sixth Street Bridge in Los Angeles no longer lights up at night, and it is covered with graffiti. Thieves repeatedly steal the copper wiring and have left the bridge in the dark."

What's next:

Residents are hoping the city can find a solution to the ongoing issues with theft and vandalism.

One person suggested, "bring back the lights and hire patrol officers."

RELATED COVERAGE: California teen dies during social media stunt on 6th Street Bridge: Police

Another said, "You have no cameras on the bridge. You have nobody who's patrolling it."

"I would love for it to be, you know, a little bit cleaner, maybe the lights getting fixed and making it better for not just me, but for everybody that comes and walks and even the tourists that comes," another resident said.

The office of Ysabel Jurado, who represents the district, told FOX 11 there was a cleanup on Friday to remove graffiti.

However, upon inspection on Monday, FOX 11 noticed graffiti was still visible.

RELATED COVERAGE: Sixth Street Bridge: Man shot to death during filming of music video on bridge

Residents believe a permanent solution will be crucial, especially with major events like the World Cup and Olympics coming to Los Angeles, which they believe will make the bridge a popular tourist spot.