Suspect in custody after leading police on chase in stolen ambulance
LOS ANGELES - A person was taken into custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen ambulance.
The ambulance was reported stolen out of Northridge. The pursuit driver then made its way through Sylmar and Santa Clarita.
They were eventually taken into custody along the 14 Freeway near the Palmdale exit.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the suspect got access to the ambulance.
The Source: Information for this story came from the California Highway Patrol.