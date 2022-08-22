Sixth Street Bridge: LA considers ‘periodically closing’ bridge, implementing other safety measures

The Los Angeles City Council is considering periodically closing the Sixth Street Bridge to deter illegal activity.

The Sixth Street Viaduct, a new connection between Boyle Heights and the downtown LA Arts District, replaced one of the city’s most iconic structures after years of construction.

Since the bridge was opened to traffic on July 10, officers have responded to multi-vehicle crashes, street takeovers, and wild social media stunts issuing hundreds of citations, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The City Council approved a motion Friday to crack down on crime on the bridge.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Introduced by District 14 Councilmember Kevin De León, the motion directs the City Attorney to prepare an ordinance with an urgency clause that prohibits accessing the areas outside the bridge fencing, defacing the viaduct, street takeovers, drag racing, dangerous driving practices, and the stopping of vehicles without a permit.

A separate motion being presented to the Los Angeles City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee Monday calls for the City Administrative Officer, or CAO, to report back on funding needed to install cameras, improved fencing with anti-climbing devices, rumble strips, signage, and any other interventions to increase public safety.

City leaders are also exploring the cost of "closing the bridge periodically to vehicular traffic to allow for pedestrian and bicycle access only."

"I think they should put precautionary measures in place, but closing it on the weekends..that’s not what the bridge was designed for. It was designed for people to get to their destination," said downtown LA resident Brian Beasley.

"I agree with a partial shutdown on early weekends or certain nights. Otherwise, I think it’s a main thoroughfare," said Greg Wong, who runs across the bridge as part of his morning routine.

The city’s Bureau of Engineering is due to report back on a funding plan for the potential safety measures within 14 days.

