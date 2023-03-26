Car plunges off 6th Street Bridge; driver killed

A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle went off the Sixth Street Bridge in Boyle Heights and landed on its roof onto the 5 Freeway, authorities said.

The vehicle landed on the southbound 5 Freeway at Whittier Boulevard at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported, adding that it "may have come off an overcrossing onto the freeway."

The crash triggered a Sigalert that closed four lanes of the southbound freeway until 4:24 a.m.

The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.