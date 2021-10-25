Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records, label that launched his career
Snoop Dogg has taken over a popular record label that launched his stellar career.
'Snoop Special Stars' game kicking off ahead of Super Bowl LVI
Snoop Dogg helped launch Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles and continues to be an ambassador for both Southern California and the big game.
Super Bowl halftime show: Snoop Dogg calls it ‘dream come true’
“I’m still thinking I’m in a dream because I can’t believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl,” Snoop Dogg said.
Snoop Dogg drives lowrider from Van Nuys shop for Super Bowl LVI halftime commercial
FOX 11 spoke with the Van Nuys-based custom car builder as all eyes will be on his lowrider during one of the Super Bowl halftime commercials.
Super Bowl 2022 halftime show trailer just dropped, and it's a must-see
The halftime show stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The trailer shows all the performers getting the call, and preparing to head to the halftime show at SoFi Stadium. We even get to see Eminem go face-to-face with his alter-ego Slim Shady.
Snoop Dogg's mother dies after hospital stint: 'Thank you God for giving me an angel for a mother'
Rapper Snoop Dogg confirmed that his mother died after a hospital stint. A cause of death wasn't revealed.
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl LVI halftime show at SoFi Stadium
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time on stage together at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Snoop Dogg helps hype Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles
The Super Bowl is coming to Southern California and Snoop Dogg wants to make sure you are ready for the big game.
Clippers town? Snoop Dogg rips LA Lakers on social media following blowout loss
Is Los Angeles a Clippers town after the Lakers' brutal loss to Phoenix in Game 5?