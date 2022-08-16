Snoop Dogg announces ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal





Hip hop icon and Long Beach native, Snoop Dogg, announced he’s getting into the breakfast business.

The entrepreneur is set to release a new cereal called "Snoop Loopz," and Master P said it’s "the best-tasting cereal in the game."

It’s unknown when the colorful cereal will be released or what the ingredients are. According to the Snoop Loopz website, a portion of the proceeds will go to charities, including Door of Hope. The Christian non-profit organization is based in Pasadena and shelters unhoused families in Los Angeles County.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Snoop Dogg attends the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Outside rapping, acting, and hosting, Snoop Dogg has released several other products including his own gin called "Indoggo" and his "19 Crimes" wines.

