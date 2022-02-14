Re-watch the iconic Super Bowl halftime show

article

Sunday's Super Bowl LVI halftime show had a distinctly Los Angeles flavor, with local music icons Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg rocking SoFi Stadium, along with Eminem and Mary J. Blige. 50 Cent also performed as a special guest.

Dr. Dre and Lamar are both Compton natives, while Snoop Dogg hails from Long Beach.

Each performer offered their own element: Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar brought their West Coast flavor.

(L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Blige — known as the "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul" — sang and danced her heart out. 50 Cent hit the musical rewind button with "In Da Club."

When Eminem’s turn came, he performed a couple of his hits starting with "Forgot About Dre" with Anderson .Paak playing the drums.

(L-R) Anderson .Paak, Dr. Dre, and Eminem perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Dre, a prolific producer, kicked off the performance standing behind a sound table on top of a makeshift white house. He introduced Snoop Dogg — wearing a blue bandana outfit — who performed a few classics such as "The Next Episode" and "California Love."

Afterward, Snoop Dogg yelled out "West Coast make some noise." The rapper’s statement showed their unabashedly attempt to deliver a remarkable view of Southern California music — especially the lowrider cars posted on stage.

Dancers perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Like in his "In Da Club" music video, 50 Cent began his set upside downside wearing a white tank top.

50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Blige appeared on a rooftop with a slew of dancers jamming to her classic melodies "Family Affair" then performed "No More Pain."

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Her set seamlessly went to the black suit-wearing Lamar who performed an intro of his track "M.a.a.D City," before transitioning into an iconic rendition of his Grammy-winning hit "Alright," featuring an army of back-up dancers wearing sashes emblazoned with "Dre Day."

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

After Eminem’s performance, all six joined together as Dre rapped "Still Dre." Their closing act had an array of dancers dressed in khaki outfits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.