Judge tosses sexual assault suit against Snoop Dogg

A Los Angeles federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing rapper Snoop Dogg and another man of sexually assaulting a woman nearly nine years ago, according to court papers.

The woman, using the pseudonym Jane Doe in the complaint, alleged the rapper and his "spiritual advisor" Bishop Don "Magic" Juan had attacked her after a concert in Anaheim in 2013.

The woman voluntarily withdrew the suit Wednesday and the judge dismissed the case in its entirety the following day.

A representative for Snoop Dogg said the dismissal was not surprising since the complaint was "full of false allegations and deficiencies."

Attorneys for Snoop Dogg — real name Calvin Broadus — filed a motion for dismissal last month, arguing that the woman failed to state a legitimate claim against the men under federal rules of civil procedure.

The claim for sexual assault and battery was lodged in February, days before Snoop Dogg's halftime performance at the Super Bowl.

