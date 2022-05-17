Snoop Dogg endorses Rick Caruso in race for LA Mayor

As the race for Los Angeles Mayor heats up, real estate developer Rick Caruso landed an endorsement from one of Southern California's biggest names.

FOX 11's Elex Michaelson reports rapper Snoop Dogg called Caruso the "real deal" in the billionaire's push to lead the city of Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg also pointed out the fact that Caruso had been active in the LA community for decades. Snoop Dogg isn't always linked to politics, but for many who follow pop culture, the hip-hop icon's legacy is often synonymous with Southern California.

Also joining Snoop Dogg in endorsing Caruso is longtime community activist "Sweet Alice" Harris, who is the founder and executive director of Parents of Watts.

With California's primary election taking place June 7, Caruso faces a shortlist of LA Mayoral candidates that includes Congresswoman Karen Bass and City Councilmember Kevin de León. LA City's Joe Buscaino and Mike Feuer both recently dropped out of the race for LA Mayor after months of campaigning.