Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre cancel Hollywood Bowl shows

Snoop Dogg has canceled his upcoming Hollywood Bowl shows in support of SAG-AFTRA and WGA members on the picket lines.

Snoop was set to perform alongside Dr. Dre in October as part of his 30th anniversary celebration of his debut album "Doggystyle."

"We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show," Snoop said on Instagram.

"We stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work," he continued.

SUGGESTED: Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre postpone show in solidarity with Hollywood writers

The shows were originally scheduled for June, but were rescheduled to October due to the writers’ strike.

"Hollywood Bowl, June 26-27, we gotta move that date," Snoop announced last month. "Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna push it back to October 20th and 21st."

According to a notice on the Hollywood Bowl's website, people who purchased tickets will automatically receive refunds, credited to the original payment method. The refunds are expected to be processed within the next week.

SUGGESTED: SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood actors join picket lines

Earlier this month, actors joined striking screenwriters who walked out in May. It’s the first time both unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960. The stoppage has shuttered nearly all film and television production.

Actors say the streaming revolution has altered pay in entertainment, stripping them of residuals and remaking working conditions. They are also seeking guardrails against the use of artificial intelligence, along with increases to the union’s health care and pension programs.

The AMPTP, which is negotiating on behalf of studios, has said it presented actors with a generous deal that included the biggest bump in minimum pay in 35 years among other benefits.

Since talks broke off and SAG-AFTRA commenced the strike, the sides have not negotiated and no talks are scheduled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.