Chargers, Snoop Dogg launch new flag football league

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced plans to launch a new flag football league in Southern California this spring, alongside rapper Snoop Dogg and 11-year NFL veteran T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

The Snoop & Housh Flag Football League is set to kick off in March 2024. The league will be Snoop's second youth football league. The Snoop Youth Football League was founded in 2005 to "provide the opportunity for inner-city children to participate in youth football and cheer."

"I'm hyped to announce the launch of our new flag football league with the Chargers right here in the City of Angels," Snoop said. "We're taking this to the streets, giving the kids a chance to shine, catch them flags, and rep the city with pride. Flag football isn't just a game; it's a pathway for our youth to learn teamwork, discipline, building character, teaching life skills, and showing these young ballers how we stay elevated."

"We couldn't have asked for better partners than Snoop and T.J. in this exciting new venture," A.G. Spanos, President of the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, said in a press release. "Having spanned nearly two decades and impacting thousands of young lives, Snoop's involvement in transforming the Los Angeles youth football landscape for the better is well-documented. T.J.'s football journey, having begun his career locally at Cerritos College before ultimately achieving Pro Bowl status as an NFL wide receiver, is a testament to perseverance and shining example to the high school and youth football players he now mentors. Combining their vision and influence with the power and reach of the NFL, we're hopeful this league will not only have a lasting impact on the future of football in Los Angeles but on the lives of all who participate."

The league will be part of NFL Flag, the National Football League's global youth flag football initiative. Games will be held in El Segundo, Long Beach and Cerritos.

Houshmandzadeh, a Victorville native, played 11 years in the NFL for the Bengals, Seahawks, Ravens and Raiders. He said ""Football has been my life and now, alongside Snoop and the Chargers, we get to share that passion with the next generation."