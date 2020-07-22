Locals raise awareness about deadly dispute between Armenia, Azerbaijan
People across Los Angeles are rallying to raise awareness in the United States about the deadly dispute unfolding between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Protest shuts down 170 Fwy. bringing attention to Armenia/Azerbaijan conflict
Protesters in support of Armenia in its continuing conflict with Azerbaijan shut down both sides of the Hollywood (170) Freeway just north of the Hollywood (101) Freeway and Ventura (134) Freeway interchange on Sunday evening.
Burbank students organize fundraiser to send essential items to soldiers, families in Armenia
As fighting continues between Armenia and Azerbaijan, thousands in Los Angeles are coming together to help those in Armenia.
Heavy fighting continues between Armenia and Azerbaijan despite ceasefire talks
Armenia and Azerbaijan said heavy fighting is continuing in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh also known as Artsakh.
Thousands gather in West LA to protest Azeri aggression, attacks on Armenia
Over a thousand people gathered Wednesday outside the Azerbaijani Consulate General near Brentwood to protest the recent attacks occurring along the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan; dozens killed
Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces erupted again over the disputed separatist region of the Republic of Artsakh (also known as Nagorno-Karabakh).
Demonstration held in Los Angeles amid hostilities on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Large crowds are gathering in Los Angeles to bring awareness to what’s happening halfway around the world between Armenia and the country of Azerbaijan.