Anti-Armenian messages printed on flyers in Beverly Hills

Police are investigating after anti-Armenian messages were found in Beverly Hills.

The hate messages were printed on flyers taped to street poles near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard.

The Beverly Hills Police Department says these messages are being investigated as a hate speech incident. The department adds if it identifies these flyers as a crime, it will explore options on how to proceed.

The Armenian National Committee of America calls these messages Armenophobia and says it should be investigated as a hate crime.

A suspect has not been identified in connection to these hateful messages.