World remains silent as Native Armenians face another humanitarian crisis

It’s been over a month since Azerbaijan blocked the only road connecting the small town of Artsakh to Armenia... causing a major humanitarian crisis.

A top Los Angeles lawmaker says he has met with the Biden Administration and is urging immediate action to stop the blockade.

An estimated 120,000 Armenians have been left in the cold and dark as Azerbaijan reportedly cut off electricity and gas multiple times to the small town. Residents in Artsakh, which is also known as Nagorno-Karabakh, have very limited access to food and medical services due to the ongoing blockade.

"They want to eliminate people living here. The only road connecting us to the whole world is closed," said Gaiane Beglarian who lives in Artsakh.

The disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized by most as being within Azerbaijani borders, but populated and controlled by native Armenians who have lived there for thousands of years and call it the Republic of Artsakh.

Beglarian says the situation gets more dire by the day, especially as her 4-year-old Monica needs to leave the region to be treated for cancer.

"As a mother I've been concerned about my child...no fruits vegetables coming from Armenia."

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian oversees a city that’s home to the largest Armenian Diaspora... a city that voted to recognize Artsakh as an independent republic. Krekorian is urging the White House to send humanitarian aid immediately. He, Mayor Bass and the Senate have all sent letters to President Biden asking to step in and stop the blockade.

"There is an imminent threat of genocide right now. the only lifeline between Republic of Artsakh and the rest of the world is the Lachin Corrider. That corridor has been blockaded by Azeri troops with the support of Russian troops who are supposedly peacekeepers," Krekorian told FOX 11.

Hundreds in Artsakh are reportedly waiting for much needed surgeries, children cannot get to school and there’s no gasoline for the buses.

"We believe it's not only fight for us, but fight for the west. My main message is don’t be indifferent. We need to organize airlifts, it’s like western Berlin in the 1960s," said Ruben Vardanyan the State Minister to the Republic of Artsakh.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the UN calls all of these narratives fake.

"There is no sense in over politicizing the situation along the Lachin road. There is no humanitarian crisis. Other actors like Russia, ICRC medical ambulances they are freely passing; nobody is blocking it," said Galib Israfilov the Azerbaijan Ambassador to the UN.

The Armenian military says it was targeted yet again by Azerbaijani forces and their question today is if they're moving toward a democracy and world which continues to turn its back on them.

"We haven't recovered from the humanitarian consequences of war in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 and now new circles of violence," said Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan.

FOX 11’s Christina Pascucci was recently in Armenia and visited other border conflict areas where people are suffering like 82-year-old Greta who fled Azerbaijan for Sotk only to have her home bombed... she now lives in her car.

"We consider this place our homeland, our ancestors lived here, were born here, raised here, We just want to live peacefully on our land," added Beglarian.