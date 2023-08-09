Demonstrators demand Schiff do more for Artsakh

Demonstrators gathered for a third day in a row outside Congressman Adam Schiff's office in Burbank, then walked over to his residence. They're demanding he do more to help bring an end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

For over 7 months, Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin corridor - the sole overland route connecting Armenia and Artsakh.

The Armenian-American community here in Los Angeles is extremely concerned for the 120,000 people living in the region who are on the brink of famine.

Congressman Schiff is a co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.

He has released a statement on the matter, but demonstrators say they're unsatisfied with his response.

They have two demands - one is for him to use his personal Twitter account.

The second is for the congressman to call a national press conference involving a select group of leaders in order to raise the awareness in the national and international media.

FOX 11 reached out to the congressman and asked to speak with him.

We were told he was unavailable and directed to the same statement, which reads in part, "I've persistently called for Azerbaijan to lift the blockade and allow humanitarian aid to move freely via the Lachin corridor, and i have urged President Biden to take immediate action to address the dire situation in Artsakh."

Meanwhile, Luis Moreno O'Campo, a prominent expert in international law and former chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, has filed a report stating this blockade can indeed be characterized as genocide, saying "starvation is the invisible genocide weapon."

Another rally is planned for Wednesday at 7 p.m.