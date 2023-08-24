'This is a second genocide', Glendale and LA officials show solidarity for Artsakh with 24-hr hunger strike

The Pan Armenian Council of Western USA held a press conference on Wednesday evening to launch a nationwide, 24-hour hunger strike in solidarity with the residents of Artsakh.

In December of last year, the nearby country of Azerbaijan instigated an allegedly illegal, 8-month blockade at the Lachin Corridor. This blockade halted critical resources, such as fuel, electricity and water reserves, from entering Artsakh, according to reports.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that this is a new genocide or a second genocide. The people in Artsakh are facing a humanitarian catastrophe," said Mayor of Glendale Dan Brotman. "Glendale has the single largest concentration of Armenian immigrants and their descendants in the United States, it is my responsibility to step forward and ask our leaders, President Biden and the U.S. State Department to take a stand and to take some aggressive actions to end this catastrophe before it gets worse."

The press conference took place Wednesday evening at the Consulate of Azerbaijan in west LA, and marked the start of the 24-hour nationwide hunger strike.

The aim was to raise awareness about the "rapidly unfolding humanitarian crisis in the region, which has left 120,000 civilians on the brink of starvation and genocide." LA officials demanded "tangible action" by President Biden's Administration to end the blockade and end military assistance to Azerbaijan.

"The United States Government has the power to do just about whatever needs to be done. Whether it has the will is another matter," said Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian, "We can't let a bully, a dictator, dictate our values."