March for Artsakh: Students march 27 miles to raise awareness for Armenians forced to flee

Members of the Armenian-American community are coming together to call for an urgent march and join forces. Students and faculty at Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian High School are leading a powerful march to raise awareness about the dire situation of the 120,000 Armenians forcibly displaced from Artsakh due to Azerbaijan's ongoing genocide campaign.

Their goal is to urge the Biden Administration, specifically Secretary Antony Blinken, to take meaningful action in response to the Armenian community's impassioned pleas.

The students are marching 27 miles from Encino to the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello. The long walk is expected to take around 15 hours.

"When they came to me looking for something to do, I thought, okay, we've done all the little things. We need something extreme, an extreme measure to bring extreme awareness," said one of the organizers.

Demonstrators are about five hours into their march, and they are expected to arrive at the Montebello Armenian Genocide Monument around 6:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. A short program is organized for the community following the walk.

The March for Artsakh is not just a protest; it's a testament to the enduring strength of the Armenian people and a reminder that the world must not ignore Artsakh's suffering.

As the sun sets on this remarkable day of advocacy, one message stands out: the demand for justice and the restoration of dignity for the Armenian community will persist. The March for Artsakh is a symbol of hope, showcasing that even in challenging times, unity and determination can achieve remarkable results.