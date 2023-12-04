Shohei Ohtani: Where is the MLB superstar going? When will he decide?

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is at the center of conversation for a possible record-breaking deal in Major League Baseball.

Reports throughout the weekend have indicated that Ohtani has been meeting with teams in Los Angeles with the indication being that a decision is near.

According to reports, the teams still on Ohtani's radar are the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Angels – the team where Ohtani was named the league's Most Valuable Player two years in a row.

Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Shohei Ohtani. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the range for Ohtani's record-breaking deal could be more than $500 million, possibly $600 million, which would surpass Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels for 2019-31 and Mookie Betts' $365 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers for 2021-32.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that Ohtani has already received multiple offers over $500 million.

"Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is believed to already have received multiple bids well north of $500 million, and some speculate he could even wind up as baseball’s first $600 million man — or come close, at least," the report reads.