NBA schedule: Key dates for the Lakers, Clippers in the 2022-23 season

After much anticipation, the NBA schedule for the 2022-23 season was released Wednesday afternoon.

In Los Angeles, the Lakers and Clippers have completely different fan bases and histories. The Lakers have bragging rights as one of the most successful franchises in sports history with 17 championships, while the Clippers have yet to make an NBA Finals appearance.

Last season was simply a disaster for the Lakers as they failed to make the playoffs and struggled to figure out how to best utilize Russell Westbrook. The Clippers, masterfully coached by Ty Lue, fought through the speculated "Clippers Curse," plagued by injuries and were without superstar Kawhi Leonard for the entire season and All-Star Paul George for the majority of the season.

While the Clippers did make the play-in tournament, their season ended in a heartbreaker after they lost to New Orleans in the second round hours after George was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Going into the upcoming season, both teams have a lot to prove. The Lakers are aiming to return to greatness under new head coach Darvin Ham. The Clippers are coming in with high expectations as they continue to fight for respect and glory with the deepest roster in the league.

NBA Opening Night

The Lakers will start the season against Golden State, the defending NBA champions, at the Chase Center on Monday, Oct. 18.

The NBA is giving Los Angeles sports fans what they want and will see the Lakers take on the Clippers on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. and will be nationally televised on TNT. It’s a Lakers home game that will certainly showcase a sea of yellow and purple. In the past decade, the Clippers are 32-7 against the Lake Show.

The Crypto.com Arena rivals will also face each other on Nov. 9, Jan. 24, and April 5.

Paul George and the Clippers will have their first home game on Oct. 23 against Phoenix.

Election Day

To encourage voter turnout, the Association announced there will be no games scheduled on Nov. 8.

Christmas Day

Laker fans can tune in to see LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 25.

For the second year in a row, the Clips were snubbed and will not have a game on Christmas.

Martin Luther. King Jr. Day

The Lakers will face the Houston Rockets in a game that will air on NBA TV.

NBA Rivals Week

League officials also announced NBA Rivals Week from Jan. 24 to Jan.28, which will feature 11 nationally televised games across four networks over five days. In addition to a Clippers-Lakers matchup, the Lakers will also take on Boston that week.

The Lakers to honor Pau Gasol

Two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol is scheduled to have a jersey retirement ceremony on March 7, 2023.

The NBA also said that they reduced travel to 41,000 miles per team and that instances with no travel between games for teams on the road have increased by 66% from last season.

In total, the Lakers will have 32 nationally-televised games, while the Lakers will have 38.

Click here for the full 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule.