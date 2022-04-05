Lakers in jeopardy of missing play-in tournament

article

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to have to pull out a win on the road Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns without superstar LeBron James if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Suns have the best record in the NBA (62-16) and are locked in as the number one seed in the Western Conference.

James is out due to a sprained ankle.

While James is out, Anthony Davis is in. Davis put on a spectacular 28-performance Sunday night against Denver. Despite a hard-fought battle, the Lakers came up short, losing 118-129.

Currently, the Lakers are in 11th place in the Western Conference and the San Antonio Spurs hold the tenth spot, which is the cut-off to qualify for the play-in tournament for a chance to advance to the playoffs.

If the Lakers lose against Phoenix and the Spurs pull off a win against Denver, the Lakers will officially be eliminated from playoff contention.

Legendary Laker Magic Johnson was a guest on ESPN’s "First Take" Monday and said he’s tired of the Lakers "making excuses," also noting that the Lakers could have signed DeMar DeRozan instead of Russell Westbrook.

"Quit making excuses. This thing did not work out, the person did not fit," Johnson said.

DeRozan, an LA native who ended up signing with the Chicago Bulls, is in the conversation for league MVP.

According to Johnson, the Lakers’ "Big 3" of James, Westbrook, and Davis will likely return next season.

"They’re coming back with the same team. Not the same nine role players but the core 3 is probably going to have to come back," Johnson explained.

Therefore, the Lakers front office will be left with no choice but to move its role players around in the offseason, along with an expected coaching change.

"It’s not all on Frank Vogel. We know he’s going to get fired. We know that," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers clinched the eighth seed and will likely face Minnesota, led by former Clipper fan-favorite, Patrick Beverley, in the first round of the tournament.

The Lakers are set to take on the Suns at 7:30 p.m. from the Footprint Center.

